The funeral for local teenager Billy Rockett will take place this Sunday

The funeral of a local teenager killed in a car accident on the 21st of June will take place this Sunday.

13-year-old Billy Rockett from Miltown, Kilmacow died when the car he was a passenger in collided with a jeep near Danesfort.

Mass for Billy will be held at 2 pm on Sunday at St. Senan’s Church Kilmacow followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Tributes have been paid to the young teenager including from Kilmacow Hurling and Football Club, who Billy played with.

Billy’s family has asked anyone attending the funeral to wear bright colours.