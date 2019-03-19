The future of the Defence Forces is in grave danger according to a Carlow Kilkenny TD

Bobby Aylward says the future of the Defence Forces is in grave danger now.

The Carlow/Kilkenny TD says pay and retention issues within the army are being completely ignored.

He was reacting to a recent report by the union representing Commissioned Officers, which found that 80% of recently inducted officers are planning to leave early because of a lack of a career path.

Speaking to KCLR News, Deputy Aylward says they’re being treated terribly by the government and says that it’s something that’s been raised on a number of occasions but nothing’s been done.

He adds “If they don’t wake up we won’t have any army or an army worthwhile talking about”.