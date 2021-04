On The Gallery – the KCLR Arts Show with John MacKenna we feature writer and poet Dermot Bolger, jewellery maker Emma Jane Champley, Kilkenny singersongwriter and Carlow County Council writer in residence Mick Hanly and visual artist/sculptor Alan Counihan. The Gallery is funded by the Kilkenny and Carlow Creative Ireland Programmes in collaboration with the Arts Office at Kilkenny County Council and Carlow County Council