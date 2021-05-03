The Gallery – Programme 6 – 3rd May 2021

On The Gallery with John MacKenna we hear from actor Gabriel Byrne as he talks about his book, Walking with Ghosts. Sinead Cormack, theatre maker and performer talks about her idea of theatre in a shed – a one-to-one experience. A tribute to the late actor Tom Hickey and the notice board on what’s going on locally in the arts and Patrick Bramley, an independent film-maker on his work both at home and abroad. The Gallery is funded by the Kilkenny and Carlow Creative Ireland Programmes in collaboration with the Arts Office at Kilkenny County Council and Carlow County Council