The Gallery – Programme 8 – 17th May 2021

On The Gallery with John MacKenna listen back to Anna O’Sullivan Director & Curator of Butler Gallery and Emma Lucy O’Brien CEO and Artistic Director of Visual Carlow on their re-opening and what to expect in the coming weeks and months; author Blake Morrison joins us on the Song/Book feature and picks his favourite poem and song and finally Kilkenny screenwriter John Morton speaks about his success with the TV series Dead Still. The Gallery is funded by the Kilkenny and Carlow Creative Ireland Programmes in collaboration with the Arts Office at Kilkenny County Council and Carlow County Council