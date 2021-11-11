KCLR NewsNews & Sport

The Gang Goes to Ireland: Colm Meaney and more to feature in new series

11/11/2021

We’re just weeks away from the return of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia and it looks like The Gang’s coming to Ireland.

The 15th season kicks off in December and the new trailer’s out, featuring Irish actor Colm Meaney.

Watch the trailer here:

