The Gang Goes to Ireland: Colm Meaney and more to feature in new series
Watch the trailer
We’re just weeks away from the return of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia and it looks like The Gang’s coming to Ireland.
The 15th season kicks off in December and the new trailer’s out, featuring Irish actor Colm Meaney.
Watch the trailer here:
new shenanigans. new settings. new sunny. catch the official trailer for season 15 of #SunnyFXX, premiering dec. 1 on FXX, next day #FXonHulu. pic.twitter.com/gIXSvzJIwD
— FX Networks (@FXNetworks) November 10, 2021