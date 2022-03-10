The Glanbia Farm Show – Sponsored by glanbiaconnect.com – 10/3/2022

The Farmshow this week highlighted the im;portance of precision farming. Tom Doran from Borris outlined its practical application in sprayer technology. Tom also runs an enterprise in farm and field mapping.

Eamon Corcoran of Teagasc informed listeners of a beef farm event on next Monday14th March on the Madigan farm in Knocktopher. This is a suckler farm and topics covered on the day will include fertiliser application, fodder planning and grazing.

Richard Halloran of Agriland discussed the implications of the Ukraine war on food and feed supplies in the near and medium term.

Livestock reports were provided by Eric Driver and George Candler.