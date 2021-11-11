The Glanbia Farm Show – Sponsored by glanbiaconnect.com – 11/11/2021

John Murphy chairman of Glanbia Coop spoke to Matt about proposals for the Coop to purchase the remaining Glanbia Irish milk processing and agribusiness assets from the PLC.

Noel Dunne, of the Irish Farmers Monthly, discussed the Tractor Of The Year awards and highlighted the new fuel technology options to drive tractors including methane, hydrogen and battery power.

Martin Coughlan, of the Irish Independent magazine, discussed the pros and cons of reducing cattle slaughter age on average to 24 months.

George Candler gave a comprehensive livestock report and Eric Driver recorded his report from Tullow Mart.