The Glanbia Farm Show – Sponsored by glanbiaconnect.com – 11/8/2022

This week’s Glanbia Farm Show had a Teagasc advice slot with Colin Brennan outlining steps to manage livestock in extreme heat, most importantly to provide ample water and shade if possible.

Tomás McCarthy of Borris Breeders Association told listeners of their ewe sale in Borris Mart this Saturday.

George Ramsbottom pres of ASA outlined the Agricultural Science Association’s upcoming conference in Lyrath hotel on 8th Sept.

We had the weekly reports from both the Tullow and Kilkenny Marts from Eric Driver and George Candler