The Glanbia Farm Show – Sponsored by glanbiaconnect.com – 14/1/2021

On the Glanbia Farm Show this week, Matt spoke to Jim Mulhall, Kilkenny IFA county chairman, about maintaining a positive outlook and caring for mental health during the stressful Spring period. Jim also outlined a number of critical scheme closing dates and advised farmers to have plans in place in the event of contracting Covid.

Joris Somers, a vet working with Glanbia told listeners about the best practices for calf care in the coming weeks as thousands of calves are born on Irish dairy and suckler farms.

Pat Smith co-chair of the Micro Renewable Energy Federation described new proposals around farm-based energy production as ‘potentially game changing’. He emphasised the need for reasonable financial supports as well as an economic feed-in tariff for electricity production on farms.

Eric Driver and George Candler delivered positive livestock reports and outlined continuing Covid related restrictions on mart sales.