The Glanbia Farm Show – Sponsored by glanbiaconnect.com – 15/4/2021

Phelim O’ Neill of the Irish Farmers Journal outlined the main findings of IFAC’s 2021 Farm Report. He also gave an update on international market trends for beef and dairy.

Sean Cummins of the Green Acres programme updated listeners on the positive financial outcomes for the twenty participant farmers.

Pat Comerford of Flowerpower garden centre confirmed that there are ongoing shortages of various shrubs, trees and other garden vegetation due to the Covid restrictions.

Eric Driver provided a report on sales at Tullow Mart and George Candler chatted to Matt O’ Keeffe about this week’s livestock trade.