The Glanbia Farm Show – Sponsored by glanbiaconnect.com – 16/12/2021

On the last Farmshow of 2021, Matt O’Keeffe chatted with Amii McKeever, editor of Country Living magazine in the Irish Farmers Journal. Amii discussed her magazine’s recent award, the major developments facing farmers next year including a new CAP and the Climate Action Bill, as well as looking at the potential to supply the Christmas dinner table with Irish produce.

Jim Bergin, CEO of Glanbia Coop outlined the rationale for the vote on Friday 16th December to secure full ownership of Glanbia’s dairy processing assets for the Coop. (This was an excerpt from a longer interview, the full version is below).

Michael Barry, an auctioneer based in Callan, discussed land rental and sales trends in 2021.

Eric Driver provided the Tullow Mart report and George Candler summed up the positive price trends across the year and the buoyant trade for cattle and sheep as the year ends.

