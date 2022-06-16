The Glanbia Farm Show – Sponsored by glanbiaconnect.com – 16/6/2022

Several field events featured on this week’s Farmshow including a visit to Teagasc Athenry on Sat 18th June for an Open day on the latest research developments in the sheep sector. Terry carroll confirmed a farm walk on the McEvoy farm near Ballyragget next week to discuss the potential of dairy replacement rearing.

Padraig Walshe, chairman of Farmer Business developments Plc, talked to Matt about the farmer-owned business and the positive annual results the company published recently.

Pat O’Toole of the IFJ discussed the current issues trending in farming circles at home and abroad.

Eric Driver reported from Tullow mart and George Candler was in the studio to confirm the latest livestock prices from Kilkenny Mart.