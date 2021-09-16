The Glanbia Farm Show – Sponsored by glanbiaconnect.com – 16/9/2021

The ICMSA’s Denis Drennan spoke on the Farmshow about difficulties arising from proposed changes in the Nitrates regime. He was also critical of the increasing competition in the US between Irish butter producers. Denis also highlighted the inadequacy of the TAMS programme in relation to supporting environmental investments on farms.

Lawrence Fallon outlined the continuing difficulties facing Roscommon farmers because of the delays in alleviating the increased water volumes in Lough Funsinagh. Laurence also discussed the difficulties facing farming in the West of Ireland.

Gary Ireland, of the National Ploughing Association, gave an update on the Ploughing Championships including good news on local competitors in Carlow and Kilkenny.

George candler and Eric Driver reported on livestock prices from Tullow and Kilkenny.