The Glanbia Farm Show – Sponsored by glanbiaconnect.com – 2/12/2021

On this week’s Farmshow Matt spoke to Thomas Ryan of Glanbia about various initiatives to increase sustainability on farms, enhance biodiversity and Eco-schemes and soil sampling.

John Hughes, chairman of FCI the contractors organisation was in studio to outline the cost challenges facing farmers and contractors next year.

The Lions Club Farm Auction continued through the programme and George Candler fitted in their livestock reports between updates on auction items. (There was no report from Tullow Mart this week)