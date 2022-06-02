The Glanbia Farm Show – Sponsored by glanbiaconnect.com – 2/6/2022

Matt interviewed Minister of State, Martin Heydon, about a new online farm safety initiative launched on the Daniels Farm in Kilmoganny earlier this week.

Pat Murphy, vice chairman of Glanbia Coop, confirmed that the peak milk restrictions introduced by the Coop last year have been dispensed with both for the current season and for next year, with the added ambition that the new Belview cheese plant will be up and running to process extra milk production in 2024.

Listeners also heard the latest advisory updates from Teagasc’s Mark Slattery.

Noel Moore, chairman of Cillin Hill Mart, and Michael Lynch, manager, were in studio to discuss the upcoming mart AGM and outline the advances made by the mart inb recent years. The mart agm is on Wednesday 8th June at 8pm.

Eric Driver gave a report from Tullow mart while George Candler was in studio to provide a full analysis of livestock prices for sheep and cattle, while confirming that he celebrates his birthday on Friday the 3rd of June