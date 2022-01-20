The Glanbia Farm Show – Sponsored by glanbiaconnect.com – 20/1/2022

Thomas Ryan was on the phone with a monthly update on all issues environmental. Roy Gallie, the IFA Pigs Committee chairman outlined the serious cost and price challenges being endured by Irish pig producers.

Billy Kelleher MEP, speaking from Amsterdam en route home to Cork from the EU Parliament, informed listeners that his amendments to proposals to ban live exports and extended livestock transportation periods had been successfully adopted by the Parliament today.

Eric Driver reported on this week’s Tullow Mart livestock prices and George Candler was on hand to discuss the latest farming developments and deliver a comprehensive prices report from Cillin Hill Mart.