The Glanbia Farm Show – Sponsored by glanbiaconnect.com – 21/4/2022

The Farmshow’s monthly Green scene gave an opportunity to Thomas Ryan of Glanbia to update listeners on a range of environmental issues as well as changes to the Nitrates derogation regulations.

Pádraig Brennan, independent consultant and chairman of the Organics Forum, told Matt about the opportunities in the organic sector and the ambition to grow the sector in Ireland.

Rory Doyle of Doyle, Hunt & Hunt auctioneers gave anbn outline of the first fully online bull sale taking place on Friday 22nd of April from the Hennessy premises in Urlingford.

Pat Moylan of Teagasc informed listeners of a Clover sowing demo scheduled for the Maher farm in Conahy on 27th of April

George Candler gave an update on livestock sales for the past week and we had the usual report from Eric Driver of Tullow Mart.