The Glanbia Farm Show – Sponsored by glanbiaconnect.com – 22/4/2021

Jim Mulhall of the IFA outlined the various issues impacting on farmers this week including commentary from An Taisce, the high court judgement in favour of Glanbia and the potential negative impacts of the Government proposals for the future of Irish Agriculture.

James Donnellan, a Galway organic cattle and sheep farmer and Aubrac pedigree breeder spoke to Matt about his farm, the move into organics and the potential of the Aubrac breed.

Ann Marie Butler, president of the Agricultural Science Association outlined the impacts for dairy farmers of the peak milk restrictions and also discussed the outlook for Irish farming given the many problems besetting the sector. Ann Marie praised the work farmers are doing in regard to the environment.

George Candler reported on mart prices and discussed the future prospects for beef and sheep. Eric Driver, manager of Tullow mart gave a summation on prices at Tullow this week.