The Glanbia Farm Show – Sponsored by glanbiaconnect.com – 29/4/2021

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and Marine was out first guests on the Glanbia Farm Show to outline progress in negotiations towards the next CAP. Minister McConalogue also highlighted the REAP scheme to encourage biodiversity and commended the establishment of a Food Ombudsman.

Noel Dunne, Machinery Editor of the Irish farmers Monthly and Diarmuid Claridge, president of the FTMTA chatted to Matt about the health of the farm machinery sector this year. Noel highlighted the publication of the Farm Machinery Yearbook and advised that as steel prices rise, machinery purchase prices will increase. Diarmuid Claridge emphasised the benefits of a career in the farm machinery sector. He also noted the impact on the sector of the absence of agricultural shows this year because of Covid.

Maeve Regan of Agritech spoke about the benefits of grass reseeding at this time. She also described the impact of low moisture levels and below average soil temperatures on grass growth currently.

George Candler reported on livestock prices as did Eric Driver of Tullow Mart