The Glanbia Farm Show – Sponsored by glanbiaconnect.com – 29/7/2021

First tonight, Matt spoke with Olin Greenan, a farmer in New Zealand with string Irish connections and an observer of the NZ way of farming and offered some interesting insights in to the current state of agriculture ion (literally) the far side of the world.

Insurance is often regarded as a necessary evil but, as we heard from Joe Nola of Zurich Insurance, often it is more than necessary to ensure proper farming practice, safety and peace of mind and prevention in times of difficulty.

Noel Dunne, machinery correspondent wit the Irish Farmer Monthly race us a timely overview fo combine harvest technology.

Eric Driver, manager at Tullow Mart and George Candler with Kilkenny Mart gave us the up to date reports from both marts.