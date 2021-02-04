The Glanbia Farm Show – Sponsored by glanbiaconnect.com – 4/2/2021

On this week’s Glanbia Farms Show we highlighted how Irish farmers are being subjected to intense oversight through data collection and satellite monitoring.

Brian Rushe, deputy president of IFA outlined his concerns about the amount of data compiled and held by a variety of agencies and posed the question as to who owns this data and who benefits from its compilation.

Denis Drennan, dairy farmer and chairman of ICMSA’s Rural Development committee asked whether the degree of satellite surveillance of farms is becoming overloaded.

Larry Hollywood, farming at Woodsgift, argued that the return of BEAM funds if stocking rates are not lowered is unfair and inappropriate.

George Candler and Eric Driver gave comprehensive livestock reports from Kilkenny and Tullow Marts.