The Glanbia Farm Show – Sponsored by glanbiaconnect.com – 7/4/2022

Seán Molloy, Glanbia’s Director of Strategy, gave a comprehensive outline of Glanbia’s proposals around a revised fixed milk price scheme. He also outlined how price and feed costs would be aligned. Further, Sean provided an update on markets and prospects for the season ahead.

Michael Farrelly, Executive Director FTMTA confirmed that his organisation will host a Farm machinery Show next 13th and 14th of July at Punchestown racecourse.

Marian Dalton, a Carlow sheep farmer, spoke to Matt about costs of feed and fertiliser and outlined how the season is progressing on the Dalton farm.

The weekly livestock reports were provided by George Candler for Kilkenny Mart and Eric Driver for Tullow Mart.