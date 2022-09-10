KCLR News
The Hill Farming Showcase at Rathanna Village called off due to weather warning
it won't be re scheduled for this year.
The Hill Farming Showcase at Rathanna Village has been cancelled due to the bad weather.
The event was due to take place tomorrow but Met Eireann have issued a status yellow weather warning from 2am until Midnight.
The showcase is organised by the Blackstairs Farming Group and attracts a large crowd each year. Speaking with KCLR Martin Shannon of the organisation says they are all very dissappointed but unfortunately it won’t be re scheduled for this year.