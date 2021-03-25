The History Fix – Programme 2 – 23rd March 2021

On The History Fix, presented by MaryAnn Vaughan we hear about a fascinating autograph book that survives from Kilkenny Jail during the War of Independence and Civil War. We discuss the First Book of Kilkenny, the Liber Primus, which gives us a great glimpse into medieval life in the city. This week in 1650 is when the city fell to Oliver Cromwell, but he first faced an unexpected battle in Callan and we hear about the extraordinary life and times of Carlow’s Arthur MacMurrough Kavanagh. The History Fix, funded by the Kilkenny Creative Ireland Programme and Kilkenny Decade of Centenaries and made in collaboration with the Heritage Office at Kilkenny County Council