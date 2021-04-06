The History Fix – Programme 4 – 6th April 2021

On The History Fix with MaryAnn Vaughan we hear a follow-up to last week’s piece on the only Kilkenny native on board the Titanic. Five-time US Open Tennis champion Mabel Cahill is this week’s hidden figure. We hear about the march of 15-hundred women through the streets of Kilkenny, · And we’ll take a look at the history and legacy of the Carlow Sugar Factory. The History Fix Funded by the Kilkenny Creative Ireland Programme and the Kilkenny Decade of Centenaries in collaboration with the Heritage Office at Kilkenny County Council