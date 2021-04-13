The History Fix – Programme 5 – 13th April 2021

On The History Fix with MaryAnn Vaughan we hear from the grandson of one of those involved in the famous Kilkenny Jailbreak of 1921. We have the second instalment of our ‘Things That Made Us’ series – this time looking at Kilkenny’s ancient city walls. We hear about the survival of centuries-old farm villages in the Mooncoin area and discuss one of the most devastating days for Carlow during the War of Independence. The History Fix, funded by the Kilkenny Creative Ireland Programme and Kilkenny Decade of Centenaries and made in collaboration with the Heritage Office at Kilkenny County Council