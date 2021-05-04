The History Fix – Programme 8 – 4th May 2021

On The History Fix with MaryAnn Vaughan, we hear about Kilkenny’s brewing history and its future. We delve into the 600-year-old Red Book of Ossory with Reverend Dr Adrian Empey· Our latest Hidden Figure episode tells the story of Denys Corbett Wilson, the first man to fly from Britain to Ireland in 1912. And we hear about the Coolbawn Ambush and the death of Thomas Traynor in 1921. The History Fix, funded by the Kilkenny Creative Ireland Programme and Kilkenny Decade of Centenaries and made in collaboration with the Heritage Office at Kilkenny County Council.