The History Fix – Series 2 – Programme 12 – 16th November 2021

History in Tullaherin with Michael Holden. Archaeologist, James Eogan, on big road projects locally. Helena Power on traditions of music and language in the Traveller community. A report from Thursday’s commemorative event at the Great War Memorial in Kilkenny and of course the Curious Case of grave robbing. All on The History Fix presented by MaryAnn Vaughan and funded by the Kilkenny Creative Ireland Programme and Kilkenny Decade of Centenaries Programme and made in collaboration with the Heritage Office at Kilkenny County Council