The History Fix – Series 2 – Programme 13 – 23rd November 2021

A report from a commemorative event marking exactly 100 years since the great Kilkenny jail-break. Liam Downey on the history of creameries and co-ops in Ireland. Callan’s connections to Coca Cola. And the first civilian casualty of the Easter Rising was Carlow nurse, Margaret Kehoe – her grandniece tells her story. All on The History Fix presented by Mary Ann Vaughan and funded by the Kilkenny Creative Ireland Programme and Kilkenny Decade of Centenaries Programme and made in collaboration with the Heritage Office at Kilkenny County Council