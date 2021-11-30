The History Fix – Series 2 – Programme 14 – 30th November 2021

The life and times of James Nowlan, after whom Nowlan Park is named, from his great-grandnephew David Nowlan. The story of Rathbeag, a perhaps little known but quite important site locally. History on our doorsteps with Aoife Kearns. Kilkenny’s most famous or infamous woman, Alice Kyteler with Jason Brennan and Kevin Larney from Shite Talk History Podcast. All on The History Fix presented by Mary Ann Vaughan and funded by the Kilkenny Creative Ireland Programme and Kilkenny Decade of Centenaries Programme and made in collaboration with the Heritage Office at Kilkenny County Council