The History Fix – Series 2 – Programme 16 – 14th December 2021

Kilkenny doctor, Ronan Fawsitt talks about his grandfather’s involvement in negotiating the Anglo-Irish Treaty and the aftermath for their family. We pay a visit to the Famine Garden in Newmarket. Flor McCarthy, about her book The Presidents’ Letters and a special feature on Christmas traditions! Plus….. children talk about history. The History Fix is presented by MaryAnn Vaughan and funded by the Kilkenny Creative Ireland Programme and Kilkenny Decade of Centenaries Programme and made in collaboration with the Heritage Office at Kilkenny County Council

