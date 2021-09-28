The History Fix – Series 2 – Programme 5 – 28th September 2021

An insight into the role of a genealogist with Mary Flood from Rothe House. The story of Patrick Whelan a Galmoy RIC officer who was shot during 1916; and the interesting story of his mother. Malcolm Noonan, Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform on the plans for the Tholsel. Myles Kavanagh on his second book about the Bagenalstown area. The Curious Case and old ads, it’s all on The History Fix presented by MaryAnn Vaughan and funded by the Kilkenny Creative Ireland Programme and Kilkenny Decade of Centenaries Programme and made in collaboration with the Heritage Office at Kilkenny County Council