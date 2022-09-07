The History Show Episode 2: Unearthing Some Lesser-Known and Untold Stories from Kilkenny 100 Years Ago

In this episode of The History Show, we unearth some lesser-known and untold stories from Kilkenny 100 years ago.

Historian and author Orla Murphy tells us about the interment of Kilkenny Men in Ballykinlar, following the publication of her brochure and article on the event over the past few months.

Executive Librarian with Kilkenny County Council Declan MacAuley explains the work of Kilkenny Libraries during this Decade of Centenaries.

Damien Brett speaks about his family’s involvement in the Great War and its aftermath.

As we continue our weekly look through the local papers, we’ll be revisiting the Kilkenny People from February 1922.

And in the next part of our Kilkenny in 1922 timeline series with Historian Eoin Swithin Walsh, we hear more about the famous ‘Battle of Kilkenny’.