The History Show S02E10: Inscriptions at Thomple Teghàn Part Three & Last Voices of the Irish Revolution

In this, the final episode of the current season KCLR’s History Show, we hear the third and final part of our chat with Thomastown man Joe Doyle, as he concludes his series on the inscriptions on the tombstones at Thomple Teghàn, a historic, medieval graveyard in Grennan, Co Kilkenny.

Also, radio documentary-maker Tom Hurley on his new book “The Last Voices of the Irish Revolution”, telling the story of 20 people who lived during the Irish Civil War, and who had lived into the early years of the new millennium. What memories had they, what were their stories, and how did they reflect on those turbulent times?