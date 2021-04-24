The HSE’s online vaccine portal is taking registrations from 63 year olds today

If you’re 63-years-old you can sign up for your Covid-19 vaccine today.

The HSE’s online portal is taking registrations from the 62-year-olds tomorrow(Sun) and 61 and 60 year olds on Monday and Tuesday.

The over 65s who registered last weekend have been getting their jabs over the past few days at the mass vaccination centres at Cillín Hill in Kilkenny and the Barrow Centre in IT Carlow.

Barrow Centre Site Manager Gillian Buggy says administering vaccines is a really positive change for all the staff there – many one whom have seen the worst effect Covid-19 has been having. ‘I’ve been working in infection control and we’ve seen the worst of the virus. It’s so much more positive to be on this side and witnessing the relief and joy from those who are receiving their vaccine. It’s much more positive and uplifting.”