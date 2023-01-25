The January Drive with Nathalie Lennon; Wednesday, 25th January 2023

The January Drive;

Pieta House therapist, and regional manager, Leigh Kenny joins Nathalie and tells us about the incredible work that Pieta House does & the SIGNS of Suicide campaign.

Kate Purcell from the Boyne Valley group who works closely with Green Aware joins the show to talk to us about the importance of using natural renewable materials when it comes to the cleaning utensils we have at home, and the importance of food waste recycling.

Eugene Devereux tells us all about remote work, remote careers, and in particular a non-profit community based organisation called Grow Remote & the work they do in Carlow.

Sue and Josephine Plettenberg have been showcasing some of our smaller food producers in Kilkenny and Carlow throughout the series & today are visiting Josephine Plettenberg’s own Bakery near Gowran in Kilkenny to find out how it all works. So first we will hear Josephine at 5am checking things out with bakers Alan Walton and Willie Culleton.