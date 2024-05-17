Ger O’Neill of the Carlow Women’s Refuge campaign and Naoimh Murphy of Amber Women’s Refuge discuss the news that Amber have been awarded the contract to run the Carlow Refuge.
Listen back here:
Ger O’Neill of the Carlow Women’s Refuge campaign and Naoimh Murphy of Amber Women’s Refuge discuss the news that Amber have been awarded the contract to run the Carlow Refuge.
Listen back here:
KCLR is Kilkenny and Carlow’s favourite local radio station, with the very best of local up-to-the-minute news and sport with great music and entertainment seven days a week.
Kilkenny
96.0FM Kilkenny South
96.0FM Johnstown / Urlingford
96.6FM Kilkenny Main
94.6FM Graiguenamanagh
Carlow
96.9FM Carlow Main
96.2FM Carlow South
Kilkenny
Broadcast Centre,
Leggettsrath Business Park,
Carlow Road,
Kilkenny
R95 YTD5
1800 90 9696
083 3069696
Copyright © 2024 CK Broadcasting / KCLR · Reg #355699