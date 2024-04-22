While Brian is well-known for his role as a judge in “Dancing With The Stars”, our “Brian’s Not Here to Judge You” series sees The KCLR Daily presenter out and about meeting members of the diverse communities across Kilkenny and Carlow, platforming stories of inclusivity and community engagement.

In the first of the series Brain meets Mohammed, Franklin and Lorine who are seeking international protection locally and hears about their journeys to Ireland.

Listen back here: