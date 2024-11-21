Five more of the General Election hopefuls for Carlow Kilkenny have been outlining their stances on various issues.

The first on Tuesday featured Peter ‘Chap’ Cleere of Fianna Fáil, Michael Doyle of Fine Gael and Social Democrats’ Patricia Stephenson were joined by Independents Tom Healy, Noel G Walsh and Luke O’Connor – listen back here.

While next Monday (25th November) we’ll meet the Tipperary North hopefuls with the remainder of the Carlow Kilkenny hopefuls on Tuesday (26th November).

Today, the focus was on Malcolm Noonan (Green Party), John McGuinness (Fianna Fáil), David Fitzgerald (Fine Gael), Adrienne Wallace (People Before Profit) and Natasha Newsome Drennan (Sinn Féin).



Orla Donohoe of the Irish Freedom Party was also to have been involved but had to pull out at the last minute and sent her apologies while Cork businessman John O’Leary (Independent) had also been invited to take part.

The Candidates:

Each participant gets to sum up their General Election pitch;

David Fitzgerald (Fine Gael)

John McGuinness (Fianna Fáil)

Natasha Newsome Drennan (Sinn Féin)

Malcolm Noonan (Green Party)

Adrienne Wallace (People Before Profit)

The Voter Issues;

KCLR News’ Edwina Grace has been touring Carlow and Kilkenny asking people what issues they feel should be priorities for those seeking a Dáil seat and what might sway their vote;

The Debate:

The five sparked off each other on a range of topics – hear that here;