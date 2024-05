June is International Pride Month so KCLR are celebrating in style.

KCLR Pride, funded by Comisiún na Meán with the Television Licence Fee, is a month long series of features AND a pop-up radio station.

The overall aim being to educate, inform, celebrate and raise awareness of LGBTQI+ issues, encourage inclusion and tolerance, and empower queer voices less heard across Carlow and Kilkenny.

Listen back to the launch, live from The Parade in Kilkenny on today’s The KCLR Daily: