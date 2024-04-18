Stephen Robb, Renewables Editor with the Irish Farmers Journal, chatted to Matt about the renewable energy options available to farmers.

Noel Dunne, Machinery Editor with the Irish Farmers Monthly, spoke about 60 years of New Holland, the drop in tractor sales and the imminent publication of the Irish Farm Machinery Yearbook.

Lloyd Dawson of Silotite described the huge advances made in bale wrap technology over the past four decades. (The full interview is below).

Ballyfoyle Show was launched at the weekend and Matt attended and got all the details for the 30th June event from Dara Callinan.

Eric Driver provide a sheep sales report and Michael Lynch of Cillin Hill mart was in the studio to discuss the latest trends in cattle sales.

Lloyd Dawson (Silotite) – Full Interview