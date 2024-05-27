Matt attended a biodiversity walk on Eamon Sheahan’s farm in Cuffesgrange, where Malcolm Noonan, Minister of State was studying the biodiversity model on the Sheahan farm. The discussion between Matt, Eamon and Minister Noonan ranged across the viability and benefits of integrating a wide flora and fauna inclusion on a commercial, intensive dairy farm. (The full package is below)

ICMSA President Denis Drennan was in the studio to discuss farming matter. he outlined his organisation’s involvement in a Brussels protest on Monday 27th May to highlight farmer grievances. Denis reflected on the death of his friend John Robinson, a Kilmanagh based farmer of excellence. Denis also looked back at the career of Tony O’ Reilly.

Eric Driver noted the continuing strong prices for sheep and lamb, while George Candler provided a report on livestock price movements over the past week.

Matt spoke with Minister Malcolm Noonan and farmer Eamonn Sheehan (of Cuffesgrange, Kilkenny) during Biodiversity Week on the Sheehan family farm walk. This is the full package, an edited version was broadcast on the Farm Show on 23/5/2024.