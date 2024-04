Sandra Hayes of Teagasc outlined the management strategies necessary on farms to counteract the extended poor weather.

Jim Mulhall chatted about the work of Agriaware, of which he is the vice chairman.

Mark Riordan, this year’s Macra Mr Personality, talked about his career, his farming in Kenmare and his priorities in life.

Eric Driver reported on sheep prices while George Candler provided an update on livestock price trends at Cillin Hill mart.