The KCLR Farm Show – 27/10/2022

Damian O’Reilly spoke to Matt about the success of RTE’s Countrywide programme. Damian is leaving the station to start a new job with ICOS in Brussels.

John Keane, president of Macra was on the phone to discuss Macra’s annual Rally and conference being held in Tipperary this weekend. He was particularly critical of a proposal in the Dairy Vision Group’s report to reduce bovine breeding numbers through an exit scheme for dairy farmers.

Thomas Ryan, Sustainability manager with Tiarlán, discussed water quality, Tiarlán’s sustainability payment and the Dairy Vision Report with Matt as part of the Farmshow’s monthly Green Scene chat.

Farmshow listeners were provided with livestock reports from Tullow and Kilkenny marts.