Catch UpGlanbia Farm Show CatchupThe Farm Show

The KCLR Farm Show – 3/11/2022

Brought to you by Tirlán

Photo of Martin Bridgeman Martin Bridgeman03/11/2022
The Farm Show with Matt O'Keeffe
The Farm Show with Matt O'Keeffe

John Dardis, RDS president, talked to Matt about the role of the RDS in modern Ireland.

Eamon Corcoran, Teagasc advisor outlined strategies to ensure adequate fodder reserves for livestock this winter.

John Shark Hanlon joined us on the phone, discussing the remarkable success of his horse, Hewick.

George Candler was in the studio to discuss livestock prices and Eric Driver had a report from Tullow mart.

Photo of Martin Bridgeman Martin Bridgeman03/11/2022