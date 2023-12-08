The KCLR Farm Show – 30/11/2023, inc. The Kilkenny Lions Club Hamper Appeal 2023

The Kilkenny Lions Club held the first of their Farm Auctions in conjunction with the Farm Show this week.

As the Auction progressed, Matt chatted to Jim Croke of LAWPRO and Matthew Moylan of Tirlán about ongoing progress in improving the quality of water in the Catchments in the South-East of the country.

Eric Driver provided a sheep sales report from Tullow Mart and George Candler updated listeners on Livestock prices from Cillin Hill Mart.

