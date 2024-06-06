But first, the Irish Farmers Monthly this June marks 50 years of publication this year. To mark the event, Matt recently organised a series of interviews and contributions from people who have been active in the agri sector over those years. They include Frank O’Mara, director of Teagasc, EU commissioner Mairead McGuinness and Gowran based retired farming couple Desmond and Annie Kehoe.

Matt also interviewed Anna May McHugh and he began by asking Anna May about the changes she has seen over the past fifty years. (Apologies for some interference in the early part of the interview, due to phone signal issues).

We heard from Seán Finan, chairman of the Irish Bioenergy Association, talking about recent government statements and proposals on bio-energy and bio methane. On the face of it it is a significant investment, but Seán has cautioned that there are details which need clarification.

Matt spoke to Paddy Casey about an upcoming event happening in Mayo, sponsored by the Irish Grassland Association, this time their annual beef farm walk.

George Candler gave the Kilkenny Mart report and noted the drop in numbers in the mart this week.