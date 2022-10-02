The Kilkenny Animated Festival returns this weekend for it’s fourth year!

Creativity and craft of the visual image is being celebrated locally this weekend.

The Kilkenny Animated festival is back for its fourth offering and there’s plenty to enjoy whether you’re in the business or a fan of the work it produces.

A host of sketching sessions, screenings, exhibitions, workshops and music are rolling out at a number of venues today and tomorrow.

JIlly Fogg’s a founding member of Kilkenny based Lighthouse Studios – she says it offers her team and associated colleagues at Cartoon Saloon to open their doors to the community that supports them.