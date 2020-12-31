The Mayors of Carlow and Kilkenny are calling on us all to stop the spread of Covid

The Mayors of Carlow and Kilkenny are calling on us all to do our bit to curb the spread of Covid19.

In their festive messages, Fergal Browne of Carlow & John Coonan of Kilkenny, appealed for everybody to continue to follow guidelines.

Mayor Coonan says everybody has a part to play in the fight against the virus: ”We all have an individual responsibility. As Mayor I’m simply asking everyone to take this seriously and to do our bit to stop the spread.